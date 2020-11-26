News

Reps to probe malpractices in diplomatic postings

The House of Representatives yesterday resolved to investigate allegations of incessant malpractices associated with diplomatic posting and deliberate draining of resources in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Consequently, the House Committee on Foreign Affairs had been given one month to carry out the exercise and submit its report. The resolution was consequent upon a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by the Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, at yesterday’s plenary.

Presenting the motion, Elumelu noted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was the statutory body saddled with the responsibility of implementing foreign decisions and handling the external promotion of Nigeria’s domestic vision and ideas as well as increasing awareness about Nigeria’s economic potentials. He said these responsibilities were carried out through Nigerian diplomats posted to various foreign missions and international organisations to represent and protect the interest of Nigeria.

The lawmaker alleged that he was; “Aware that there are serious allegations of massive fleecing to the tune of millions of dollars by some erring officials of the ministry through deliberate defiance of recall orders”. He said: “It’s been alleged that these officials one year after their recall to headquarters are still receiving full entitlements such as accommodation allowance, house maintenance, transport allowance, medical and utility bills even though they have been officially posted back to Nigeria”.

