Reps to probe N4b bailout to airlines as carriers petition National Assembly

The House of Representatives has concluded plans to take a holistic look into the complaints by airline operators and other stakeholders on the handling of COVID-19 aviation palliative.

 

There are indications that airlines that were sidetracked from the disbursement of the fund may have petitioned the National Assembly in a bid to know the modality applied that excluded them from the bailout money.

 

Chairman, House Committee on Aviation, Nnolim Nnaji in a statement stressed that the avalanche concerns raised by stakeholders regarding the matter were too weighty to be ignored.

 

It would be recalled that barely three months after N5 billion of the N27 billion Federal Government palliative to the aviation industry was released, some airline operators are yet to receive their own share of the N4 billion meant for carriers and ground handling companies.

 

While airlines such as Air Peace, Arik, Dana Air embattled  and suspended Azman Air, Sky Power   among others have collected their own share depending on their strength, Aero Contractors, West Link, TAL Helicopters and others have not receive their own share of the initial fund.

 

Nnaji disclosed that the House committee on Aviation has resolved to demand from the Ministry of Aviation the detailed disbursement of the intervention fund.

