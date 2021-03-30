News Top Stories

Reps to probe N4bn bailout to airlines as carriers petition National Assembly

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

The House of Representatives has concluded plans to take a holistic look into the complaints by airline operators and other stakeholders on the handling of COVID-19 aviation palliative.

 

There are indications that airlines that were sidetracked from the disbursement of the fund may have petitioned the National Assembly in a bid to know the modality applied that excluded them from the bailout fund.

 

Chairman, House Committee on Aviation, Nnolim Nnaji, in a statement, stressed that the avalanche concerns raised by stakeholders regarding the matter were too weighty to be ignored.

 

It would be recalled that barely three months after N5 billion of the N27 billion Federal Government palliative to aviation industry was released and the Aviation Ministry started disbursing, some airline operators are yet to receive their own share of the N4 billion meant for carriers and ground handling companies.

 

While airlines such as Air Peace, Arik, Dana Air, embattled and suspended Azman Air, Sky Power, among others, have collected their own share depending on their strength, Aero Contractors, West Link,

 

TAL Helicopters and others have not received their own share of the initial N4 billion. Nnaji disclosed that the House Committee on Aviation has resolved to demand from the Ministry of Aviation the detailed disbursement of the intervention fund.

 

“The essence is not to witch-hunt anybody, but to clear every doubt over the disbursements.

 

We want to know the detailed disbursements, airline by airline, the parastatals under the ministry and other organizations”, he said.

 

The chairman noted that the committee was quite aware of the challenges facing the industry due to the COVID19 impact and the genuine concerns expressed by the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika on the need for Federal Government’s palliative to the industry.

 

Some airline operators, he said, had complained that despite being asked to submit their details which they did, but up till date, they were yet to benefit from the largesse.

 

They also alleged that the ministry was doing selective disbursements and that the exercise lacked transparency and urged the committee to investigate it.

 

 

Nnaji assured that though the House had already adjourned for Easter holidays, the committee will cut short its break to look into the matter because of the critical role of aviation in the overall economy of the country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Edo guber: We didn’t endorse Obaseki –SDP

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has distanced itself from the alleged rumour making the rounds in Edo State that they have endorsed the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and incumbent governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, for the September 19 governorship election. The National Chairman of SDP, Mr. Oke […]
News

Ugwuanyi presents N169.8bn 2021 Budget

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Enugu State Governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi yesterday presented to the state House of Assembly a budget proposal of N169.8billion for 2021 fiscal year. Highlight of the budget provided for construction of a flyover along ever busy Nike Road by T-junction and a completion of long abandoned International Conference Centre, a project started by the administration […]
News Top Stories

Obasanjo absent as Council of State ratifies Ali, others’ pardon

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo was conspicuously absent yesterday at the National Council of State’s meeting in the Presidential Villa. Other former Heads of State at the meeting were Gen. Yakubu Gowon (rtd); Gen. Ibrahim Babangida; Earnest Shonekan; Gen. Abdulsalami Abubaka and ex-President Goodluck Jonathan. Briefing newsmen after the meeting, Minister of Justice and Attorney General […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica