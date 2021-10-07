Reps to probe NNPC over award of contracts for refineries’ repairs

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) over the awards for the refurbishment of refineries in the country. The resolution was taken after adopting a motion brought by Hon. Henry Nwawuba (PDP, Imo) and seconded by Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha (APC, Imo).

In his lead debate, Nwawuba noted that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is adding value to the nation’s hydrocarbon resources in the drive for socio-economic growth of the country hence contracts awarded by the NNPC must comply with local content laws, which mandate foreign companies to show a robust and viable Local content plan to promote and safeguard the development and growth of Nigerian Companies. He said by the participation of Nigerian contractors in such opportunities, the capacity of such local companies are strengthened especially in terms of capacity development and creating employment opportunities with a positive multiplier effect on the economy.

