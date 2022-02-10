Reps to probe NNPC, SON, customs others over importation of toxic fuel

The House of Representatives Thursday mandated its committees on Petroleum Resources (downstream) to investigate the release of adulterated premium motor spirit across the country with a view to ensuring that culprits are brought to book.

The resolution was taken following the adoption of a motion of urgent importance sponsored by the Chief Whip, Hon. Mohammed Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno).

The regulatory agencies to be investigated include the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

Presenting the motion, Monguno noted that recently, the country witnessed a sudden scarcity of premium motor spirit (PMS) with the attendant long queues at petrol stations, especially in the Federal Capital Territory and Lagos State.

He said that according to reports, the scarcity was as a result of adulterated petrol in circulation upon the discovery of which the Federal Government ordered the stoppage of further distribution of the product.

“Aware that poor quality product was noticed about a week ago when many car engines of motorists were reportedly damaged and consumers allegedly started arresting and suing retail outlet owners for selling them products which damaged their vehicles.

“Also aware that Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), which replaced the defunct Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), are directly responsible for monitoring and enforcing compliance in the nation’s downstream sector, including technical, operational, and commercial activities,” he submitted.

The lawmaker expressed concern that: “Adulteration of liquid petroleum products is an illegal and clandestine practice, which poses severe risks to public health and automobile engine quality among others.

“Also concerned that the sudden scarcity of premium motor sprint across the country has not only caused untold hardship to Nigerians, but also affected the county’s economy with the sudden increase in transportation cost which in tum affects the price of goods and services and the loss of man-hours as people are held up in fuel queues.”

Supporting the emotion, Hon. Onofiok Luke (PDP, Akwa Ibom) lamented that the incident had brought hardship and pains on Nigerians. He said there was the need to pay adequate compensation to victims of the dastard act adding that many of his constituents have been calling to complain that their vehicles’ engines were knocked or their fuel pumps were malfunctioning.

The Deputy Minority Leader, Hon. Toby Okechukwu (PDP, Enugu) in his contribution berated the regulatory agencies saying they have failed in their responsibilities. He equally called for the compensation of those whose vehicles have been damaged due to the use of the adulterated fuel.

Similarly, Chairman of the Rules and Business Committee, Hon. Abubakar Fulata (APC, Jigawa) stated that the importation of the toxic substance was a deliberate act and not accidental. He called for punishment for the perpetrators of the act and for a full-scale investigation.

The motion was adopted after other contributions were taken

