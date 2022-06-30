News Top Stories

Reps to probe petroleum subsidy from 2017 to 2021

Posted on Author Nwogu and Philip Nyiam Comment(0)

The House of Representatives on Wednesday resolved to investigate Federal Government’s payment of petroleum subsidies from 2017 to 2021. The House resolved that an Ad hoc Committee would be set up to probe the subsidy regime within the period under review, adding that members of the committee would be named today. It directed that the probe would last for eight weeks after which the committee would return back to the house with a report of findings. The resolution was a sequel to a motion moved by a member representing the Esan North East/ Esan South East Federal Constituency of Edo State, Sergius Ose-Ogun, during the plenary in Abuja.

Ose-Ogun, while moving his motion alleged that as of 2021, over $7 billion in over 120 million barrels of crude oil revenue had been diverted. He alleged that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and other critical stakeholders had in the guise of the subsidy regime cornered the nation’s crude oil revenue to the tune of over $ 10 billion. Ogun in the motion stated that: “the House notes that section 88 (1) and (2) of the Constitution of the FRN (As Amended) empowers the National Assembly to conduct investigations into the activities of any authority executing or administering laws made by the National Assembly.

He said: “Also notes that Section 32 of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021 saddles the Petroleum Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority with the task of regulating and monitoring technical and commercial midstream and downstream petroleum operations in Nigeria.” “It was gathered that as of 2002, the NNPC’s purchase of crude oil at international market prices stood at 445,000 barrels per day in order to enable it to provide petroleum products for local consumption.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

King Joel rewards schools at secondary school debate

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…….distribute relief materials to over 400 widows, Physical challenge amongst others As part of giving back to the society; Nigerian-American rapper, King Joel have awarded participants of the maiden edition of the Lagos State Inter- Secondary School debate held recently at the Teslim Balogun Stadium,Surulere. With the theme’ Building a better Nigeria; The responsibility of […]

arewa consultative forum acf
News Top Stories

ACF: Bandits’ activities’ll destroy Nigeria

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Kaduna

Buhari: Jangebe abduction’ll be the last   Gov: Schoolgirls’ll be freed soon   Worried by the deteriorating security situation in Nigeria, especially in the  North, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has said the activities of bandits are capable of destroying the  country. This is as the forum accused some of the communities where the abduction […]
News

Qantas stands down 2,500 staff over Sydney’s COVID-19 lockdown

Posted on Author Reporter

  Qantas says it will stand down 2,500 staff as a lockdown in Sydney impacts air travel across Australia. The furlough – affecting pilots, crew and airport workers – will last for at least two months, the airline said. Qantas said it would pay staff until mid-August, after which they could apply for government support […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica