Reps to probe petroleum subsidy from 2017 to 2021

The House of Representatives on Wednesday resolved to investigate Federal Government’s payment of petroleum subsidies from 2017 to 2021. The House resolved that an Ad hoc Committee would be set up to probe the subsidy regime within the period under review, adding that members of the committee would be named today. It directed that the probe would last for eight weeks after which the committee would return back to the house with a report of findings. The resolution was a sequel to a motion moved by a member representing the Esan North East/ Esan South East Federal Constituency of Edo State, Sergius Ose-Ogun, during the plenary in Abuja.

Ose-Ogun, while moving his motion alleged that as of 2021, over $7 billion in over 120 million barrels of crude oil revenue had been diverted. He alleged that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and other critical stakeholders had in the guise of the subsidy regime cornered the nation’s crude oil revenue to the tune of over $ 10 billion. Ogun in the motion stated that: “the House notes that section 88 (1) and (2) of the Constitution of the FRN (As Amended) empowers the National Assembly to conduct investigations into the activities of any authority executing or administering laws made by the National Assembly.

He said: “Also notes that Section 32 of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021 saddles the Petroleum Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority with the task of regulating and monitoring technical and commercial midstream and downstream petroleum operations in Nigeria.” “It was gathered that as of 2002, the NNPC’s purchase of crude oil at international market prices stood at 445,000 barrels per day in order to enable it to provide petroleum products for local consumption.”

