News

Reps to probe violation of consumer rights by airline operators

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

House of Representatives yesterday, mandated its committee on human rights to investigate the alleged violation of the rights of Nigerians and other passengers to quality air travel services in Nigeria. The directive was given following the adoption of a motion titled “Need to investigate the flagrant violation of consumer rights by airline operators in Nigeria”, jointly sponsored by Karu Simon Elisha and Taiwo Oluga.

In his lead debate, Elisha noted that Nigerians and other consumers have the right to be protected by the Consumer Protection Department under the Directorate of Air Transport of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) launched on March 2001, to ensure that aviation customers get the best services in the transportation. He said: “The department was established to serve as the eye of the industry responsible for informing, educating and protecting consumers and ensuring the provision of quality services in the Aviation sector”

“The challenges confronting the aviation sector despite interventions in reviewing airfare charges being tolerated by both consumers and government to cushion the effects yet, the airfare charges and travel disruption have continued to increase daily. “Airlines Authority have a duty to provide Airline Customer assistance and services to ensure that air passengers get a conducive environment, promote and protect consumer interest and healthy competition among airline service providers, the authority also has an unreserved duty of care to Nigerians and other customers the responsibility to penalize and restrict.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kaduna: Soldiers foil kidnap, rescue 3

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Security operatives have again foiled a kidnap attempt in Kaduna State and rescued three victims from the hands of suspected criminals. Samuel Aruwan, State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs said troops of Operation Forest Sanity “foiled a kidnap attempt in the Ungwan Madaki General Area of Chikun local government.” Aruwan said this was […]
News Top Stories

Oyetola orders lockdown of four LGAs in Osun

Posted on Author Adeolu Adeyemo OSOGBO

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the State of Osun yesterday ordered the total lockdown of four of the local government areas of the state namely: Ilesa East, Ilesa West, Atakumosa East and Atakumosa West for seven days in the first instance.   The government in a statement issued by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Civic […]
News Top Stories

Power: FG sacks AEDC mgt over workers’ strike

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye and Muyiwa Johnson

President Muhammadu Buhar, yesterday, ordered the removal of Dr Ernest Mupwaya, as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) over the strike action embarked upon by the management of the Nigerian Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE). Mupwaya was sacked alongside other members of the board of the company. The sack followed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica