Reps to probe violation of consumer rights by airline operators

House of Representatives yesterday, mandated its committee on human rights to investigate the alleged violation of the rights of Nigerians and other passengers to quality air travel services in Nigeria. The directive was given following the adoption of a motion titled “Need to investigate the flagrant violation of consumer rights by airline operators in Nigeria”, jointly sponsored by Karu Simon Elisha and Taiwo Oluga.

In his lead debate, Elisha noted that Nigerians and other consumers have the right to be protected by the Consumer Protection Department under the Directorate of Air Transport of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) launched on March 2001, to ensure that aviation customers get the best services in the transportation. He said: “The department was established to serve as the eye of the industry responsible for informing, educating and protecting consumers and ensuring the provision of quality services in the Aviation sector”

“The challenges confronting the aviation sector despite interventions in reviewing airfare charges being tolerated by both consumers and government to cushion the effects yet, the airfare charges and travel disruption have continued to increase daily. “Airlines Authority have a duty to provide Airline Customer assistance and services to ensure that air passengers get a conducive environment, promote and protect consumer interest and healthy competition among airline service providers, the authority also has an unreserved duty of care to Nigerians and other customers the responsibility to penalize and restrict.”

