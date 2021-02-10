Reps to quiz NNPC GMD, Kyari, others over N3.878trn under-remittance tomorrow

The Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Mele Kyari, will on Thursday be a guest of the House of Representatives to respond to audit query issued by the office of the Auditor General of the Federation (oAuGF) alleging N3.878 trillion underremittance revenue from domestic crude oil sales.

Also expected to appear with the NNPC Group Managing Director are beneficiaries from the Nigeria Gas Limited Funding Account, namely: Century Energy Service Ltd; United Refining Rachmann; Union Petroleum Service; Ocean Bed Trading Ltd; Ice Energy & Petroleum; Mangrove Pet. Supplies & Logistic and Unicorp Trading Ltd. Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, Hon. Wole Oke, confirmed this yesterday.

Kyari is also expected to respond to the audit query on “payment through Nigeria Gas Limited Funding Account $30,963,894.01 (N16, 099,887,119.77) as well as “Misapplication of Joint Venture Cash Calls for other purpose $292,094,405.82 and N2, 474,295,000.

Other audit queries on the non-collection of miscellaneous gas receipt for some month in the 2015 financial year, to be answered by the NNPC helmsman, include: refund of N450 billion by NNPC to Federation Ac- count; refund of N1.8 trillion; unpaid gas revenue without details worth $198,919,212.27 (N37,189,084,819.19).

The committee requested for “full brief on the account and utilisation of fund with retirement details’ cash books, mandates with bank statement and payment vouchers for operation on the NGL funding account.”

Oke in the two-page invitation letter with Reference No: HR/PAC/SCO5/9NASS/ FA/2015/1 dated 1st February 2021, urged the NNPC Group Managing Director to cause appearance before the Committee alongside management of NAPIMS at the hearing.

Other issues being investigated include: nonavailability of Joint Venture Bank Statement and Reconciliation Statement as well as the Bank Statement of the Joint Venture Account.

Others are: non-declaration of projects from NNPC Joint Ventures; audited account for 2014 and 2015 financial years; full breakdown of production figures by the Joint Ventures (PSC, SC, etc, for proper reconciliation), comprehensive records of transactions relating to the unpaid gas revenue worth $198,919,212.27 (N39,189,084,819.19).

According to the Committee, no fewer than 26 companies/ Entities who benefitted from the fund are to appear alongside the NNPC Group Managing Director.

“Pursuant to the Committee’s constitutional mandate over matters relating to public finance management, audit and expenditure as provided in sections 80, 85, 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Order XVIII – Rule 6 of the House of Representatives Standing Orders, the Public Accounts Committee has commenced investigative hearing on the Auditor-General’s reports on the Federation Accounts for 2015.

“During a hearing session with the Accountant General Office on Friday, 29th January 2021, the Committee resolved that you cause an appearance to respond to the issues,” the 2-page invitation letter read in part. In the same vein, the Committee via a letter with Reference No: HR/PAC/ SCO5/9NASS/FS/2016 dated 2nd January 2021 addressed to the NNPC Group Managing Director, expressed grave concern over the “poor disclosure of receipts from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation,” of the financial statements for the 2016 fiscal year.

