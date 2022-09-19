Reps to resume debate on Water Bill, electoral offences commission tomorrow

The House of Representatives is expected to begin the second reading of the controversial National Water Resources Bill 2020 when it reconvenes from the annual recess tomorrow. It is also expected to expedite work on pending bills even as it receives the report of its committee on electoral matters on the bill seeking to establish the electoral offences commission, which public hearing was held in August.

The bill re-emerged on the floor of the House of Representatives on June 29, raising suspicion and discomfort among members. But before the House proceeded on the long recess, the Chairman of the Committee on Water Resources Sada Soli (APC, Katsina) said the holiday would give lawmakers the opportunity to scrutinize the proposed legislation and note their observations. He said: “I am calling on the Clerk to please ensure that the bill goes to every member because of its importance.

And I call on my colleagues to please take time to read the bill, subject that bill to (scrutiny by) a third party. You have time now to study that bill back home during our holidays.”

The leadership of the House also promised that national interest would not be sacrificed in the consideration of the bill. Spokesman for the House, Benjamin Kalu promised that the bill would be considered on its own merit.

On the Electoral Offences Commission Bill, while the House, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) and Foreign Commonwealth Development Office declared their support for the establishment of the body, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) rejected the proposal.

