Reps to resume plenary session Nov 14

The leadership of the House of Representatives yesterday announced November 14 as the new resumption day for the plenary session. The House was due to reconvene on November 15 from the working recess the members embarked upon shortly after receiving the 2023 budget estimates from President Muhammadu Buhari. The new resumption date was communicated via a circular released on Thursday by the clerk of the House, Dr Yahaya Danzaria. The clerk in the circular said: “This is to inform all Hon members and the general public that the House of Representatives will resume plenary on November 14 at 11am as against the 15th earlier announced. “This resumption is intended to attend to urgent legislative issues. All inconveniences are regretted,” the circular read.
Related Articles
Ogun gov Abiodun receives father’s remains
Family of Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, on Friday, received the remains of his late father, Pa Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun, who passed away in the United Kingdom on August 2, at the age of 89. The governor’s family was joined by the Lagos State deputy governor, Dr. Femi Hamzat and his Ogun State […]
Abiodun signs N338.6bn 2021 budget
Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun yesterday signed into law the state’s 2021 Appropriation Bill of N338. 6billon. The bill tagged “Budget of Recovery and Sustainability” comprised recurrent expenditure of N162 billion, 48 per cent of the total budget and a capital expenditure of N177 billion, 52 per cent. Chief Press Secretary to the governor, […]
Oyinlola committee meets Kashamu’s faction over Ogun PDP crisis
Former Governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola yesterday led South-West Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Reconciliation Committee to a meeting with stakeholders of the party in Abeokuta, the state capital. The meeting was attended by members loyal to late Senator Buruji Kashamu and former governor Gbenga Daniel’s factions in the state. According to a statement by […]
