Reps to resume plenary session Nov 14

The leadership of the House of Representatives yesterday announced November 14 as the new resumption day for the plenary session. The House was due to reconvene on November 15 from the working recess the members embarked upon shortly after receiving the 2023 budget estimates from President Muhammadu Buhari. The new resumption date was communicated via a circular released on Thursday by the clerk of the House, Dr Yahaya Danzaria. The clerk in the circular said: “This is to inform all Hon members and the general public that the House of Representatives will resume plenary on November 14 at 11am as against the 15th earlier announced. “This resumption is intended to attend to urgent legislative issues. All inconveniences are regretted,” the circular read.

 

