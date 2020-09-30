Reps to sanction MDAs for non implementation of budget

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that the House would not hesitate to take action against government agencies that fail to implement the budget as passed by the parliament.

Gbajabiamila stated this yesterday while welcoming his colleagues from the annual recess. He said members of the House would ensure that they keep their contract with Nigerians. The Speaker bemoaned a situation where ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of government would fail to implement aspects of budget for which funds have been allocated and released. “Early in the life of the 9th House, we promised that we would return to a regular budget cycle, running from January through to December. We kept that promise in our first year and set a standard from which we must not deviate.

“However, there is an ongoing problem of MDAs of government failing to implement projects and programmes for which funds have been provided in the budget. “It bears restating that the appropriation act is not merely a policy document or a statement of intent. It is the law of the land that binds us all. Any expenditure of public funds outside of the appropriation act is a crime, as is a failure to implement programmes and projects for which funds have been allocated and provided.

“But more than that, it is a betrayal of the public trust that undermines faith in the government and frustrates good faith efforts at national development. The House will take action against those who fail in their responsibilities in this regard. I sincerely hope it doesn’t come to that.” The speaker commended President Muhammadu Buhari for assenting to the Police bill, noting, however, that more reforms are needed in the Nigeria Police through additional legislation.

“In many parts of our country, people are more afraid of encounters with the police than they are of criminals. That’s not right, and we can no longer stand for it,” he said. Gbajabiamila also disclosed that the House has commenced work on the Armed Forces Trust Fund bill so that, in the shortest possible time, we can finalise and pass legislation that ensures once and for all that the resources we need to protect the homeland are never at the mercy of politics or changes in policy or personnel.

