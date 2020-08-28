News

Reps to seek revocation of Abuja-Kaduna road contract

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The House of Representatives Committee on Works has threatened to demand the revocation of the Abuja-Kaduna road contract due to delays in the execution of the project by the contractor, Julius Berger (Nigeria) Plc. The committee said it might be forced to ask the government to re-award the contract to several other contractors to ensure that the project was completed within the life span of the Buhari government.

The committee expressed disappointment with the pace of work in the Abuja-Kaduna road nine months to the expiration of the deadline for the completion of the project. The committee members were particularly disappointed that after about 27 months since the commencement of work on the project, only less than 10 per cent of the work had been completed.

Chairman of the committee, Hon. Abubakar Kabir Abubakar (APC, Kano), who spoke on the progress of work so far carried out while inspecting the project as part of the committee’s oversight function, however, told the contractors, Julius Berger, that they must deliver on the contract by May 2021, which was the terminal date for the contract.

