Aviation

Reps turn back Aviation Minister over failure to submit budget in advance

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Wole Shadare

 

The House of Representatives Committee on Aviation lead by Nnolim Nnaji on Thursday turned back Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika and the heads of agencies under his ministry from presenting the Ministry’s 2021 budget proposal for failure to forward the documents to the committee in advance.

Nnaji, had in his opening remarks at the scheduled budget meeting with the minister and the chief executives of the agencies, bemoaned the failure of the ministry to forward the documents despite an earlier request to do so.

“Honourable Minister, l don’t know how you expect us to continue this meeting since we just got your 2021 budget proposal this morning despite giving you over a week notice so that we can read through and digest it before today.

“I am not blaming you for this but l must say that am disappointed in those who ought to have handled this but failed to do their jobs. For us to do a proper job, we need time to read through,” he stressed.

The chairman noted that the 2021 budget required thorough examination and proper considerations because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the industry which according to him was precarious.

He further observed that the  #EndSARS protest also hit the industry that was just trying to recover adding that the 2021 budget must be such that would help stabilise the industry with the provision of the required critical infrastructures.

Reporter

