Reps uncover N156bn uncompleted power projects in TCN

Chairman, House of Representatives’ Committee on Power, Magaji Da’u Aliyu, has revealed that there are projects worth N156 billion that are yet to be completed by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN). The chairman made the revelation when he led the committee members to tour some of the uncompleted projects in Kano State yesterday. According to him, the committee had discovered that most of the said projects were awarded about 10 years ago but had not reached the level of completion. He, therefore, assured the people that the committee would ensure that all the uncompleted projects are completed within the shortest possible time.

However, during the tour to a 132KV substation, located at Walalambe, Nassarawa Local Government Area, which had been uncompleted for 16 years, the committee chairman expressed displeasure at the state of the project. He then ordered TCN to complete the project within six months period, stating that the committee would facilitate full funding to achieve the completion within the stated period. He said: “I have been mandated by the Speaker, House of Representatives, to come and supervise the level of the project and do the needful. “So, since the materials of this project are on ground, I now direct you to complete this project by February 1, that is six months. I will also make sure that the funds are available for the completion.” Aliyu also gave the TCN one-day ultimatum to forward the schedule of the work to the committee.

Earlier in his remarks, the TCN’s Assistant General Manager, AGM, Kano Service, Muhammad Bello, said the completion of the project would be within the six months period. According to him, all the offshore and other materials are on ground but the funding is what delayed the project, noting that: “Since the committee has assured of the prompt release of the funds, i assure you that we could finish this project even before the six months.” He stated that the project had reached 30 per cent level of completion as the first phase of 33KV had been completed, assuring that what is left would be concluded the remain within the stated period. On his part, the representative of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), David Omoleye, lamented that the committee had visited the site twice before now but nothing had been done.

He said: “This is the third time the committee has visited here but there is nothing on ground. This project is very important to KEDCO because we will use the feeder to supply industrial areas in Kano. This project would boost power supply in Kano and generate revenue for KEDCO. “We are ready for the project because we have already fixed our marines for the transmission since but it is yet to be completed.” He then appealed to the committee to expedite action in releasing the funds for the completion of the project.

