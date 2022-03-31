Reps uncover N99bn in Citi Bank accounts without BVN

Eurobond…probe missing N1.2trn FG funds

TheHouseof Representatives has claimed some commercial banks, ministries, departments and agencies(MDAs) areindebted to the Federal Government to the tune of N1.2 trillion. Chairman of the House Ad hoc Committee on Unclaimed Funds in Commercial Banks and Infractions by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Unyime Idem (PDP, Akwa Ibom), who made the disclosure yesterday, also said out of the N1.2trn, Citi Bank is owing N99 billion, alleging that most of the accounts the money is kept have no bank verification number (BVN) with the owners unknown. Thecommittee, particularly, sought to know the owner of two-dollar accounts with over $626 million in the bank.

The committee accused the bank of falsifying documents. The allegations arose from the observations of a member of the ad hoc committee, Mohammed Bio (APC, Kwara), who had claimed to have noted some discrepancies in the documents submitted by the bank. The lawmaker said: “They (CitiBank) hadearliersubmitted an account record of customers without BVN with a numberof 11peoplewithhuge sumsof money buttoday, they made another submission on thecontentbutthefiguresand number of customers stood at seven with just a little money to their names which makes it curious.

“What are they trying to hide or could this be an afterthought that they had to bring these new documents?” An Executive Director with the bank, Ngozi Nwoke, who appeared before the lawmakers, had admitted that only seven accounts had no BVN contrary to documents earlier tendered before the committee, which indicated a higher number just as she refused to disclose the names of the account owners without BVN. Nwoke said they had nothing to hide, insisting that the documents submitted were not falsified.

“With all due respect, we are not here to change any document. Also, I am not here to falsify any documents. I did not tender any document that isoutsidewhatwehaveearlier submitted. The documents are consistently the same,” she said. As a result of the disagreement, the chairman, Idem adjourned the session to enable the bank to reconcile its figures with the documents before the lawmakers preparatory to another hearing next Wednesday. Idem also informed that they have discovered over N300 billion in unclaimed funds in commercial banks, which is just a fraction of the unclaimed funds in commercial banks yet to be recovered.

He said: “A situation where we have been borrowing money to fund major capital projects while we can get such within is unacceptable. So far we have discovered N300 billion which is just a little percent of what we are trying to recover. “These monies are either unclaimed funds, unremitted, hanging funds as a result of failed transactions between the Federal Government and commercial banks. “The commercial banks are regulated by the government and they cannot refuse us. This assignment is crucial. We will not allow any government agencies or commercial banks to undermine our power.”

