News Top Stories

Reps uncover N99bn in Citi Bank accounts without BVN

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Comment(0)

Eurobond…probe missing N1.2trn FG funds

TheHouseof Representatives has claimed some commercial banks, ministries, departments and agencies(MDAs) areindebted to the Federal Government to the tune of N1.2 trillion. Chairman of the House Ad hoc Committee on Unclaimed Funds in Commercial Banks and Infractions by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Unyime Idem (PDP, Akwa Ibom), who made the disclosure yesterday, also said out of the N1.2trn, Citi Bank is owing N99 billion, alleging that most of the accounts the money is kept have no bank verification number (BVN) with the owners unknown. Thecommittee, particularly, sought to know the owner of two-dollar accounts with over $626 million in the bank.

The committee accused the bank of falsifying documents. The allegations arose from the observations of a member of the ad hoc committee, Mohammed Bio (APC, Kwara), who had claimed to have noted some discrepancies in the documents submitted by the bank. The lawmaker said: “They (CitiBank) hadearliersubmitted an account record of customers without BVN with a numberof 11peoplewithhuge sumsof money buttoday, they made another submission on thecontentbutthefiguresand number of customers stood at seven with just a little money to their names which makes it curious.

“What are they trying to hide or could this be an afterthought that they had to bring these new documents?” An Executive Director with the bank, Ngozi Nwoke, who appeared before the lawmakers, had admitted that only seven accounts had no BVN contrary to documents earlier tendered before the committee, which indicated a higher number just as she refused to disclose the names of the account owners without BVN. Nwoke said they had nothing to hide, insisting that the documents submitted were not falsified.

“With all due respect, we are not here to change any document. Also, I am not here to falsify any documents. I did not tender any document that isoutsidewhatwehaveearlier submitted. The documents are consistently the same,” she said. As a result of the disagreement, the chairman, Idem adjourned the session to enable the bank to reconcile its figures with the documents before the lawmakers preparatory to another hearing next Wednesday. Idem also informed that they have discovered over N300 billion in unclaimed funds in commercial banks, which is just a fraction of the unclaimed funds in commercial banks yet to be recovered.

He said: “A situation where we have been borrowing money to fund major capital projects while we can get such within is unacceptable. So far we have discovered N300 billion which is just a little percent of what we are trying to recover. “These monies are either unclaimed funds, unremitted, hanging funds as a result of failed transactions between the Federal Government and commercial banks. “The commercial banks are regulated by the government and they cannot refuse us. This assignment is crucial. We will not allow any government agencies or commercial banks to undermine our power.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

COVID-19: FCTA to begin no jab, no access to offices

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has    said that beginning from Monday January 17, 2022 all unvaccinated staff would be barred from accessing its premises and offices.   This, it stated, was to reduce the risk of spreading the virus, following the Federal Government’s directive that staff on Grade Level 12 and below resume […]
News

Why we’ll support Igbo presidency –Sarkin Hausa

Posted on Author Clement James

The Hausa community in Cross River State has assured Ohaneze Ndigbo that it was ready to support the quest for South East presidency in the country in 2023. The Supreme Leader of the Hausa and Fulani communities in the state, Alhaji Salisu Abba Lawan gave this assurance yesterday when members of the Ohaneze Ndigbo visited […]
News

1970 oil spill: S’Court stops Shell’s application to reverse N17bn compensation to victims

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Supreme Court yesterday dismissed an application by Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited seeking to set aside a N17 billion judgment given against Shell on January 11, 2019 over an oil spill recorded in 1970 in a community in Rivers State. In a unanimous judgement, a five-man panel of the Supreme Court held […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica