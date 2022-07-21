News

Reps urge CBN to solve interbank transfer delays

The House of Representatives yesterday urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to address delays arising from instant (Inter-Bank) electronic funds transfer services in Nigeria with a view to finding a lasting solution to the problem. It also urged the apex bank to make regulations with respect to the procedure channelling complaints by aggrieved customers.

This decision was taken after considering a motion sponsored by Mohammed Shamsudeen Bello. While presenting the motion, Bello noted that pursuant to Sections 2(d), 33(I)b) and 47(2) of the CBN Act, 2007, the Central Bank of Nigeria is saddled with the duty and responsibility to promote a sound financial system in Nigeria.

He informed that via a circular dated September 13, 2018, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued a regulation on instant (Inter-Bank) Electronic Funds Transfer Services targeted at various payment platforms that seek to provide Instant Electronic Funds Transfer Services in Nigeria. According to him, the circular was directed at all Deposit Money Banks, Micro Finance Banks, Other Financial Institutions, Mobile Money Operators, Development Financial Institutions, Payment Service Providers and other stakeholders within the financial institutions. “Also aware that the said circular was initiated to curb issues regarding delayed or failed Transfer of funds, and the regulation also stipulated sanctions against banks and other financial institutions in the event of a failed or delayed E-Funds transfer.

 

