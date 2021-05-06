Reps urge developers to obey building regulations

Abuja The House of Representatives yesterday urged the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to compel estate developers within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to comply with building codes, regulations and specifications to avoid flooding in the Federal Capital Territory, especially in Lokogoma community of the city.

The House also mandated its Committee on Federal Capital Territory and FCT Area Councils and Ancillary Matters to investigate the matter and report back within four weeks. The resolutions were taken sequel to the adoption of a motion by Hon. Micah Jiba (PDP, FCT) on the matter on the floor of the House. Presenting the motion, Jiba said Lokogoma community in the FCT was affected by increasing gully erosion that resulted in the loss of farmlands, vegetation and loss of lives. He further noted that sometime in 2017, a torrential rainfall, which started around 7am and lasted for about four hours, submerged a bridge and a vehicle conveying three members of a family plying the road.

