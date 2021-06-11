News

Reps urge FG, Niger govt to secure release of 136 abducted Tegina students

…want drones deployed in state

The House of Representatives yesterday asked the Federal Government to liaise with the Niger State Government to secure the immediate release of 136 students abducted from Islamic School in Tegina, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State. The Reps also urge all security agencies to deploy drones and helicopters in the insecurity prone areas of Niger State to identify illegal camps of bandits so as to defeat them permanently.

The lawmakers equally advised the National Security Adviser, Service Chiefs, Inspector General of Police and other security agencies to re-jig security architecture with a view of putting in place effective strategies and counter measures to curb escalating insecurity across Niger State.

The call was given following the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Saidu Musa Abdullahi (APC, Niger) and nine others. In adopting the motion, the House urged the Federal Government to develop a mechanism that will ensure effective interagency collaboration, coordination and mutual synergy, especially at ensuring that the Department of State Security Service (DSS) provides actionable and timely intelligence to the sister agencies in the fight against banditry, insurgency and terrorism. Also, it called on the “National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development; and Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA) to undertake an on-the-spot assessment of the affected communities with a view to determining the extent of the destruction and providing relief to the affected persons”. While presenting the motion, Hon. Abdullahi noted that for the past few months, Niger state had been making critical headlines in the news due to the worsening activities of bandits, kidnappers and Boko Haram elements He said about 136 children from Mallam Salihu Tanko Islamic School in Tegina, Rafi LGA, Niger State were abducted over two weeks.

