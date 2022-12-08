Reps urge FG to fast-track oil exploration activities in Niger

The House of Representatives yesterday urged the Federal Government to fast-track geophysical survey and seismic data acquisition to ascertain the availability of hydrocarbon in commercial quantity in the Bida Basin of Niger State. The call was consequent upon the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Saidu Musa Abdullahi (APC, Niger) at the plenary. In adopting the motion, the House urged the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited to conclude the geophysical survey began by the defunct Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) to ascertain availability of hydrocarbon in the area.
