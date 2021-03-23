Education

Reps vow to amend UBE Act

No fewer than two Committees of the House of Representatives, the House Committees on Women in Parliament and Basic Education have reiterated their commitment to amend the Universal Basic Education (UBE) Act 2004.

 

This, according to the Committees, is to ensure and provide free, safe and quality girls’ education up to the secondary school level.

 

The House Committees made the pledge during the commemoration of the 2021 International Women’s Day in Abuja, which was organised by the Malala Fund and its Education Champions, the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC) and the #AmendUBEAct Coalition.

 

While highlighting the need for gender-responsive education policies in the country, the Chairman of the House Committee on Women in Parliament, Hon. Taiwo Oluga, said women comprise about 100 million of the country’s 200 million population, and hence the need to educate and empower women towards contributing to the nation’s development.

 

According to her, the House of Representatives is committed to completing the ongoing amendment process of the UBE Act (2004). Meanwhile, the Universal Basic Education (UBE) A  Amendment Bill, which is at the Committee stage at the House of Representatives, seeks to provide a legal framework for free, safe and quality education up to 12 years, ensure an increase in basic education financing and promote gender-responsive learning, among others.

 

The Chairman, House Committee on Basic Education, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, who expressed worry that Nigeria is currently being ranked with the highest figure out-of-school children globally, said: “It is completely shameful to be talking about the status of basic education across Nigeria in 2021.”

 

He added: “When we talk about out-of-school children, we always put the numbers between 10 and 13 million. I believe it should be up to 20 million if all unique scenarios across the states are well-considered.”

 

“More than the pandemic we should begin to address the dynamics of insecurity of girl-child education. The Safe School Declaration includes commitments for perimeter fencing of schools with a single entrance and exit for adequate monitoring.

What happened in Kangara was a shame resulting from years of total failure. There is a need to declare a state of emergency in the education sector in the country.”

 

Ihovbere, however, expressed the need for a political will and democratisation of budgeting processes in resolving Nigeria’s bulging out-of-school children crisis. On their part, Hon. Taiwo Oluga and Hon. Mansur Manu Soro joined the league of lawmakers, who declared an unwavering commitment to girl-child’s education and the amendment of the UBE Act by signing the Legislative Declaration on COVID-19 and Girls’ Education.

 

Meanwhile, going by a recent research by the Malala Fund, no fewer than 20 million additional secondary school-aged female children across the world might be out of school once the COVID-19 crisis resolved due to increased rate of poverty, household responsibilities and child labour. In his remarks, the Country Representative of Malala Fund,

 

Crystal Ikanih-Musa, also noted: “Before the pandemic, an estimated 13.2 million children were out of school.

 

School closures forced an additional 36 million enrolled students out of school. The COVID-19 pandemic is exasperating the girls’ education crisis in Nigeria.

 

If leaders do not act now, we risk losing another generation of girls.”

 

The event was part of the Malala Fund COVID-19 campaign strategy, aimed at ensuring more gender-responsive legislation and plans for the recovery phase of the pandemic in Nigeria

 

 

