Reps vow to recover ecological funds from states, MDAs

The House of Representatives has vowed to recover all ecological funds from agencies and states not meant to benefit from such funds.

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Ecological Funds, Hon. Ibrahim Isiaka, disclosed this yesterday at the investigative hearing on the need to investigate the total consolidated accruals and utilisation of ecological funds.

Isiaka, who frowned at the absence of some agencies and states, especially those affected by this year’s flooding, to defend their spending explained that the committee would recover the funds and pump it back into the main ecological account to enable local and state governments benefit.

According to him, the flooding that has ravaged many states of the federation killed at least 600 people. “To enable us carry out this onerous, but critical assignment, the committee had requested (for, and obtained the summary records of shares of ecological funds to the three tiers of governments, including institutions, ministries, departments and agencies and in the last few months, been conducting appraisal of the inflows/outflows and utilisation, in order to strengthen the programme.

“Due to the recent occurrences in many states, the committee takes it as a national- level emergency, the ongoing flooding because Nigerian lives and properties are at stake,” he said.

He said “During our oversight functions in the past, the committee has been provoking with sentiments, that all beneficiaries of the ecological fund should always strive at managing the funds accruable to them – this is the essence for which the fund was set aside as a Special Intervention Fund.

“Each of the three tiers, the local government, the state government and the Federal Government have a sizeable budget at their disposal, allocated monthly precisely for dealing with these high-level natural and human instigated emergencies, as well as federal agencies dedicated to doing the same.

“Presently, under the prevailing revenue allocation formula, 2.32 per cent of derivation funds are set aside for ecology and disaster management. Of this amount, the 36 states, which of course, Akwa Ibom State is included, and the FCT get 0.72 per cent, the 774 local governments get 0.6 per cent, adding to 1.32 percent while a balance of one per cent goes to the government of the federation,” he stated.

While declaring open the investigation, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila said the objective of the hearing is to gather data to design public policy and guide governance decision-making on the fund. Represented by the Deputy House Leader, Hon. Peter Akpatason, the Speaker observed that the hearing has been convened at the right time when millions of Nigerians are suffering the adverse effects of a devastating flood across the country.

The acting Accountant General of the Federation, Mr Sylvia Okolieboh, represented by the Director, Federation Revenue and Special Account, Alhaji Abdulkareem Ibrahim clarified that ecological funds are incorporated in the monthly allocation.

The director, pollution control at the Ecological Project Office, Mr. Clinton Igwe stated that the office received only money meant for the execution of key projects explaining that sharing of ecological funds is done by the Federal Allocation Committee.

