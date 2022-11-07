Reps vow to recover ecological funds from states, MDAs

The House of Representatives has vowed to recover all ecological funds from agencies and states not meant to benefit from such funds.

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Ecological Funds, Hon. Ibrahim Isiaka disclosed this on Monday at the investigative hearing on the need to investigate the total consolidated accruals and utilisation of ecological funds.

Isiaka, who frowned at the absence of some agencies and states, especially those affected by this year’s flooding, to defend their spending explained that the committee would recover the funds and pump it back into the main ecological account to enable local and state governments benefit.

According to him, the flooding that has ravaged many states of the federation killed at least 600 people.

“To enable us carry out this onerous, but critical assignment, the committee had requested (for, and obtained the summary records of shares of ecological funds to the three tiers of governments, including institutions, ministries, departments and agencies and in the last few months, been conducting appraisal of the inflows/outflows and utilisation, in order to strengthen the programme.

“Due to the recent occurrences in many states, the committee takes it as a national-level emergency, the ongoing flooding because Nigerian lives and properties are at stake,” he said.

