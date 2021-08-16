Reps want 6 devt commissions, training for 40,000 policemen

Due to the worsening insecurity in the country, the House of Representatives has made far-reaching recommendations to the Executive on how to tackle the security challenges of the country.

Among the major recommendations is to provide special training for 40,000 riot policemen on how to combat crimes such as kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and other acts of violence across the Federation.

It was gathered that 1,000 of the personnel will be deployed in each of the 36 states upon completion of the training, while the balance will be stationed in the North-East, South- West and South-East zones to respond to emergencies.

Similarly, the House recommends that a development commission like the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), should be established in each of the six geophysical zones of the country to help bridge the gaps in the provision of infrastructure and other social welfare needs to Nigerians.

The recommendations were contained in the report of the Special Summit on National Security, which the House organised last May and presented to President Muhammadu Buhari on July 13, 2021.

