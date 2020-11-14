Reps want database of refugees, IDPs in Nigeria

The House of Representatives has directed the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), to develop a comprehensive database of all refugees, migrants and displaced Nigerians for proper resource management and protection of the vulnerable. Chairman of the committee on IDPs and Humanitarian Matters, Muhammad Jega, made the request at the budget defence session with the Refugees Commission at the National Assembly.

He said: “This committee will want to see a comprehensive database of all IDPs and refugees in the country This will bring about effective tracking mechanism for providing adequate care and protection to them.

“And it will also help us in the process of appropriation to gauge the level of humanitarian need the commission is expected to cater for, and appropriate accordingly.” The commissioner in charge of the Refugees commission, Sen. Bashir Garba Mohammed, had earlier told the committee that the sum of N5.7billion was appropriated for the agency as capital and recurrent expenditure in 2020, adding that the amount represent 36.5 per cent increase from 2019.

