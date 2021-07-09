Reps want establishment of medical clinics at airports

The House of Representatives yesterday called for the establishment of wellequipped medical clinics at all the airports in the country. The resolution followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Emeka Chinedu (Imo- PDP), at the plenary. Presenting the motion, Chinedu said that the airports were designated to function with a full package of medical facilities and stand-by medical practitioners for the purpose of healthcare and medical emergencies. He recalled the death in Dec 2019 of a young traveller identified as Mr. Chukwuma Eze, 47, who slumped and died under questionable circumstances at Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos. He said a transit friendly environment such as an airport was expected to be equipped with adequate medical facilities and personnel to tackle emergency situations. According to him, such medical personnel should be able to treat sick passengers as well as vaccinate those who might be travelling to countries that were susceptible to pandemic disease
