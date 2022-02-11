Reps want increased campaign against female genital mutilation

The House of Representatives yesterday called for increased awareness on the dangers of female genital mutilation and the need to eradicate it in Nigeria. The call was made consequent upon a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Rep. Ganiyu Abiodun Johnson (APC, Lagos) It urged the minister of women affairs and the national orientation agency to organise nation- wide sensitisation programmes discouraging the practice of female genital mutilation. It equally mandated the committees on women affairs and social development, information, national orientation, ethics and values to ensure compliance and report back within four weeks for further legislative action. Leading debate on the motion, the lawmaker noted that genital mutilation affects the physical and mental health of women and girls. He said female genital mutilation comprises of all procedures that involve altering or injuring the female genitalia for non-medical reasons and it is recognized internationally as a violation of the rights and health of women and girls.
