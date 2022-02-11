News

Reps want increased campaign against female genital mutilation

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The House of Representatives yesterday called for increased awareness on the dangers of female genital mutilation and the need to eradicate it in Nigeria. The call was made consequent upon a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Rep. Ganiyu Abiodun Johnson (APC, Lagos) It urged the minister of women affairs and the national orientation agency to organise nation- wide sensitisation programmes discouraging the practice of female genital mutilation. It equally mandated the committees on women affairs and social development, information, national orientation, ethics and values to ensure compliance and report back within four weeks for further legislative action. Leading debate on the motion, the lawmaker noted that genital mutilation affects the physical and mental health of women and girls. He said female genital mutilation comprises of all procedures that involve altering or injuring the female genitalia for non-medical reasons and it is recognized internationally as a violation of the rights and health of women and girls.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FIRS proposes road Infrastructure Funding Scheme for Nigeria’

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has said it is proposing the introduction of Road Infrastructure Tax in Nigeria, to make the informal sector contribute to building a modern society. The Executive Chairman of FIRS, Muhammad Mamman Nami, disclosed this yesterday, while receiving a delegation of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) led by its […]

Maj-Gen. Bashir Magashi)
News

NAF decorates 47 AVMs, Air Commodores

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Friday decorated 47 newly-promoted officers with their new ranks. A total of 16 Air Commodores were decorated with their new rank of Air Vice Marshal, while 31 other newly-promoted Group Captains, were also decorated with their next rank. Speaking at the decoration ceremony, which held at the Nigerian Air […]
News

Nnamdi Kanu: FG engaging in petty politicking – Afenifere

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

The pan Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere has berated the Federal Government over the amended charges against the leader of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. According to the group, the recent move against Kanu was an indication that the federal government has come to its wit’s end in the case. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica