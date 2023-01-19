Business

Reps want security beef up in Edo

The House of Representatives yesterday urged the Inspector General of Police to deploy more mobile police personnel to Edo Central Senatorial District of Edo State to contain the spate of insecurity in the area. It also urged the Chief of Army Staff and the Inspector General of Police to set up a Nigeria Army barracks or a Forward Operating Base (FOB) and a Police Mobile Force Base respectively within the Senatorial District. The request followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Rep. Sergius Ogun on the need to beef up security formations in Edo Central Senatorial District of Edo state and it was seconded by Tajudeen Obasa.

Presenting the motion, Ogun noted that Section 14(2) (b) of the Constitutions of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) provides that the security and welfare of the people of Nigeria shall be the primary purpose of government. He said: “Aware that the National Assembly is empowered to make laws for the peace, order and good governance of the Federation or any part thereof as enshrined in section 4(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended)”

 

