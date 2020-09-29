Reps: Water Resources Bill not for grazing areas

As the House of Representatives reconvene today, the Chairman of the committee on water resources, Hon. Sada Soli (APC, Katsina) has explained that the Water Resources Bill is not meant to carve out land areas for the execution of Rural Grazing Areas (RUGA).

Soli, who disclosed this in an interview with journalists in Abuja yesterday insisted that the intent of the bill was to consolidate the provisions of the River Basin Development Authorities Act and the Nigerian Hydrological Services in order to provide a framework for the regulation of operators

operators in the water sector. He explained that these laws had been in existence for the past 35 years and there was nothing hidden about what the House was doing, adding that it was mischievous for anyone to insinuate that the bill was a ploy to appropriate land for herdsmen.

According to him, the proposed law which had been passed by the House and had been forwarded to the Senate for concurrence passage, was for the good of all Nigerians and was meant for the statutory regulation of the use of water across the country, and had no negative provision against states and local governments.

