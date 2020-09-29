News

Reps: Water Resources Bill not for grazing areas

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

As the House of Representatives reconvene today, the Chairman of the committee on water resources, Hon. Sada Soli (APC, Katsina) has explained that the Water Resources Bill is not meant to carve out land areas for the execution of Rural Grazing Areas (RUGA).

 

Soli, who disclosed this in an interview with journalists in Abuja yesterday insisted that the intent of the bill was to consolidate the provisions of the River Basin Development Authorities Act and the Nigerian Hydrological Services in order to provide a framework for the regulation of operators

 

operators in the water sector. He explained that these laws had been in existence for the past 35 years and there was nothing hidden about what the House was doing, adding that it was mischievous for anyone to insinuate that the bill was a ploy to appropriate land for herdsmen.

 

According to him, the proposed law which had been passed by the House and had been forwarded to the Senate for concurrence passage, was for the good of all Nigerians and was meant for the statutory regulation of the use of water across the country, and had no negative provision against states and local governments.

 

Soli noted that criticisms against the bill was borne    operators in the water sector. He explained that these laws had been in existence for the past 35 years and there was nothing hidden about what the House was doing, adding that it was mischievous for anyone to insinuate that the bill was a ploy to appropriate land for herdsmen.

 

According to him, the proposed law which had been passed by the House and had been forwarded to the Senate for concurrence passage, was for the good of all Nigerians and was meant for the statutory regulation of the use of water across the country, and had no negative provision against states and local governments. Soli noted that criticisms against the bill was borne

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Group to youths: Resist being used by politicians

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta BENIN

A socio-cultural organisation, the Benin National Congress (BNC) yesterday urged youths in Edo State to resist being used as canon folders by desperate, greedy and anarchist politicians, whose stock in trade was the misuse of potential youth talents for their self-serving objectives.   The group also appealed to law enforcement agencies to beam their searchlights […]
News

Nigeria demands restoration of constitutional order in Mali

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigerian government has called for the immediate and unconditional restoration of constitutional order in Mali following the coup that ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, made the call on behalf of the Nigerian government via his verified twitter handle @GeoffreyOnyeama on Wednesday. Onyeama said Nigeria also welcomed the urgent activation […]
News

Don’t scrap Amnesty Programme, Ex-militants warn

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Uyo

Leader of ex-agitators, in Akwa Ibom State, and self-styled General Nico Sintei has warned that scrapping the Niger Delta Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) would force the beneficiaries to return to the creeks. Sintei, who gave the warning Tuesday in Uyo, while reacting to the alleged plan to scrap the amnesty programme, explained that majority of the beneficiaries […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: