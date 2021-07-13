News

Reps withdraw bill seeking to jail protesters

The controversial bill seeking a five-year jail term for protesters was Tuesday withdrawn in the House of Representatives by the sponsor, Hon. Emeka Chinedu.

Chinedu announced the formal withdrawal of the bill in a letter read by the Speaker of the House, Rep Femi Gbajabiamila at the plenary.

The bill, which was introduced on July 6, 2021, generated so much controversy with many Nigerians calling for its immediate withdrawal.

Acknowledging the letter, Gbajabiamila said: “It’s your prerogative. The bill is hereby withdrawn.”

The Speaker, however, asked the media to be accurate in its reportage.

It will be recalled that Chinedu had in a statement issued last Wednesday disclosed that he had been inundated with calls and messages over a misconception that went viral insisting that it was a clear case of misunderstanding, misconception and misrepresentation of the facts.

He said: “The caption of the bill that went viral was never my intent or opinion, neither was it an embodiment of the bill I sponsored that passed the first reading on the floor of the National Assembly on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, hence, a clear case of misunderstanding, misconception and misrepresentation of the facts.”

