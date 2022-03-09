News

Reps worry over aviation fuel scarcity, summons NCAA, NNPC GMD, others

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

*Russian-Ukraine crisis pushes oil to $125 p/b

The House of Representatives leadership has waded into the prevailing aviation fuel crisis that is almost crippling air travel in the country.

At the plenary on Wednesday, the House resolved to summon the Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu, the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, (NNPC) Mele Kyari, Oil marketers, and Airline Operators of Nigeria, (AON) for meeting with the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase and the Chairmen of Committees on Aviation, Petroleum Upstream and Downstream for a meeting on Thursday to seek for solution to the crisis.

The development was sequel to a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Nnolim Nnaji, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Aviation.

The motion was titled: “Urgent Need To Investigate/Intervene On The Sudden Scarcity And High Cost Of Aviation Fuel Which Has Created An Existential Threat To Airline Operations And Requires Immediate Intervention By The Federal Government.”

Presenting the motion before the House during the plenary yesterday, Nnaji observed that the current crisis in Eastern Europe has created so much global tension and has raised the cost of crude oil to over $125.

He further noted that the situation has been worsened by the fact that: “Nigeria imports Jet-A1, (aviation fuel) used by airlines for their flight operations and its astronomical hike can impede on airlines’ services”.

 

Our Reporters

