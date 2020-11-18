News

Reps worry over projected N200bn unclaimed dividends

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives Wednesday expressed concerns over the projection that unclaimed dividends will hit N200 billion by the end of 2020.
Chairman of the House Committee on Capital Markets and Institutions, Hon. Babangida Ibrahim (APC, Katsina) made the observation at an investigative public hearing on on Wednesday in Abuja.
He said the projection was not a good one for the capital market and should be a source of concern to capital market watchers.
The lawmaker recounted that in 1999, the value of unclaimed dividends was put at N2.09 billion; it was N100 billion in 2017, N120 billion in 2018 and at the close of 2019, it had risen to N158.44 billion.
According to him, the problem of huge accumulated unclaimed dividends is a major challenge to the development of the Nigerian Capital market, stating that despite the efforts of capital market regulators, the issue of huge unclaimed dividends remains a lingering problem.
He noted that the problem of the huge volume of unclaimed dividends has very significant adverse implications on the economic development of Nigeria, including adverse investor’s confidence, decrease in the availability of long-term capital for economic development and the likely volatility in the regulation of the capital market.

