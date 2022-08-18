News Top Stories

Reps write CAC, FIRS seeking identities of coys involved in N18.9bn bush clearing contracts

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives yesterday moved to unmask the identities of the owners of the companies which took contracts valued at N18.9 billion from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development for clearing of bushes, land preparation, rehabilitation of soil plant lab and others during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown.

The Committee on Public Accounts (PAC) stated on Tuesday it was probing the ministry at the resumed investigative hearing of the office of the Auditor General of the Federation’s queries to the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs). Yesterday’s resolution followed the appearance of the representatives of two of the 20 affected companies before the committee. They are Easy Construction Company Ltd and NUKAAG Ventures Limited. However, the PAC Chairman Woke Oke (PDP, Osun) said that the two representatives of the companies (Johnson Philip and Taiwo Idowu) were of the managerial cadre and therefore not competent to appear before them. Responding to a question asked by Oke whether they were familiar with the submission submitted to the committeeontheawardandexecution of thecontractssoasnottomislead it, they both said no. The committee consequently dismissed the officials anddirectedthat themanaging directors or chairmen of the companies to appear before them.

Meanwhile, the committee has written to the Registrar of theCorporateAffairsCommission( CAC) forthedetailsof the affected 20 companies, including the year of incorporation, corporate offices, names of the owners, and shareholders, among others. Oke said: “We are not concerned about who won the contracts, what we are after is to determine the value for moneypaidoutandthesitesof the projects, and we will carry that mission to the latter. “The Clerk should also writetotheFederalInland RevenueServices( FIRS) tofurnish us with the financial status of the companies.” The chairman promised that the committee would carry out a diligent investigation into the matter as it was interested in finding out the location of the projects and the significance of suchprojects to the country

 

Our Reporters

