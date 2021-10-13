News

Reps write FCDA over decaying Assembly building

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabimila, has directed the Clerk of the lower chamber, Mr. Chinedu Akubueze, to write to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to renovate the Assembly building. He has also asked the Clerk to ensure that the air conditioners in the House chambers are functional. This followed the adoption of a point of order raised by Haruna Dederi (APC, Kano), over the conditions of the National Assembly building, particularly the House chambers.

Gbajabimila said: “Clerk, please write a formal letter to the Permanent Secretary, FCDA, enumerating these issues. This building belongs not to the National Assembly but to the FCT and they should make it conducive for us.” Raising the point of order, Dederi said: “Order 7 of the rules of this House has given you powers to absolutely control whatever goes on here to preserve decorum. To preserve the atmosphere within which we should operate.

