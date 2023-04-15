Rerun: Fintiri, Binanigohead-to-headagaininAdamawa

INEC conducts elections in 2, 660 PUs in 185 councils in 24 states

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is scheduled to conduct rerun polls for some outstanding governorship and National Assembly seats across the country today to conclude the process of filling outstanding public offices that were not resolved in the last two polls. According to INEC, rerun governorship elections are to take place in Adamawa where the incumbent, Ahmadu Fintiri, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Aisha Dahiru, popularly called Binani, of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are expected to square up again. Though INEC declared the election inconclusive, the official tally of results for Adamawa governorship poll saw Fintiri polling 421,524 while Dahiru secured 390,275 votes. In Kebbi, the governorship candidate of the APC, Mr. Nasir Idris, polled 388,258 to lead the poll while his main challenger in the PDP, Major-General (rtd.) Aminu Bande, scored 342,980 votes thus setting the stage for an epic battle today. Also, Governor Aminu Tambuwal who is contesting on the platform of the PDP is said to go head to head with his major challenger, Ibrahim Lamido, of the APC for Sokoto South Senatorial District. Another headline contest is between the House Leader, Hon. Ado Doguwa, who is expected to square with Salisu Abdullahi of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for the Doguwa/ Tudun Wada Federal Constituency of Kano State. INEC rerun will hold in 2, 660 polling units spread across 185 local government areas in 24 states of the country. The breakdown is that INEC will conduct two governorship polls in Kebbi and Adamawa, five senatorial seats, three in Sokoto, two in Kebbi and Zamfara while elections are to be held for seats in 37 Federal Constituencies and 57 state Houses of Assembly seats. Sokoto leads in terms of number and magnitude of work for INEC as the commission will conduct poll for all the three senatorial seats, 11 federal constituency seats while Akwa Ibom, Edo, Imo, Jigawa, Kano, Kebbi, Oyo, Rivers and Zamfara will elect two Representatives each. INEC will conduct election for one seat in each of Anambra, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Enugu, Kogi and Ogun states in today’s rescheduled poll. About 57 state Houses of Assembly seats are up for grabs today across the country with Kano leading the pack with 14 seats while Kebbi will have elections in eight constituencies, Kaduna and Ebonyi with five seats each. Niger and Adamawa have four seats each while Edo, Jigawa and Katsina have three seats each with Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Ekiti, Imo, Ogun, Taraba, Yobe and Enugu set to elect one state legislator each.