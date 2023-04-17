News

Rerun: INEC cancels Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has cancelled the Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency rerun election in Akwa Ibom due to widespread violence. The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Akwa Ibom, Dr Cyril Omorogbe, disclosed this to newsmen in his office in Uyo on Saturday.

He described the rerun in the area as abysmal. Omorogbe said that the election was cancelled in all the 17 polling units that the rerun took place as a result of snatching of electoral materials, including Bi-Modal Voters Accreditation Machine System (BVAS) “The fact that we had about four Local Government Areas where we conducted election and one major one was Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency “We were there this morning early enough and about 8:30 am polling units were open. A couple of hours after we opened the polls, I received a call that BVAS machines were hijacked. “So, I knew from then that we were in for a tough time. Two hours after that I received another report that was not good. So, the election in Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency has been cancelled. “They were fighting all through the local Government Area in the 17 polling units in the area. I received a report from the Collation Officers that was supposed to collate the result in the area that election did not hold.”

Our Reporters

