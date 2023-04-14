Rerun Poll: Oyo PDP appeals to voters

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have engaged in a war of words ahead of Saturday’s House of Representatives supplementary election in Oyo State. The rerun will take place in the Oluyole and Ibadan South East/North East federal constituencies. The APC urged voters to honour President-elect Bola Tinubu by voting for Tolulope Akande-Shadipe and Dapo Lam-Adesina. But the ruling PDP urged voters to vote for Abdulmajeed Mogbonjubola (Oluyole) and Abass Adigun. PDP spokesman Akeem Olatunji said: “The opposition party has again proved to the world that it has zero integrity, political pedigree and reputation to sell its candidates to voters and as such has resorted to conducting itself similar to lost chicks that had gone astray while searching for food. “We defeated the APC with a 15,000 vote margin in the governorship election in Oluyole while in Ibadan South East/North East we defeated them with over 30,000 votes. “The PDP won the four polling units in the two federal constituencies where Saturday’s rerun is taking place by wide a margin in the governorship and House of Assembly elections. What that means is that the APC is
