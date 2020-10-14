Rerun polls: We’re committed to credible election – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it is committed to credible election in the October 31 by-elections across the country.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu in a message to staff of the commission, commended them for the successful conduct of the Ondo governorship election.

“We remain committed to credible elections as we conduct the by-elections in 11 states of the federation on Saturday October 31, 2020,” Prof. Yakubu stated.

He attributed the success of the October 10 and September 19 Ondo and Edo governorship polls to he selfless efforts of INEC staff.

“Indeed, the commendations coming from appreciative Nigerians were as a result of your determination to not only shun all forms of temptation, but to also uphold lNEC’s policy, vision and mission and do the right thing.

“The sacrifices are enormous, far beyond the call of duty, sometimes requiring long absence from your respective families and taking risks. It is thus a thing of joy that your efforts have not been in vain,” Prof. Mahmood stated.

He also appreciated the ad-hoc staff, “comprising members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), staff of federal institutions, university academics and others who served in various capacities.

“Our gratitude also goes to the security agencies, the Presidential Task Force on COVlD-19, the National Peace Committee, development partners, civil society organisations, traditional and religious leaders as well as the media for the invaluable support.”

Like this: Like Loading...