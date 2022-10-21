News

Rerun: Protests rock Ondo APC over delegates’ list

Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday stormedthepartysecretariat inAkure, theOndoStatecapital, over the delegates’ list to be used for the rerun primary election in Akoko Southeast/ Southwest Federal Constituency of the state.

The Federal High Court sitting in Akure has nullified the primary that produced Asiwaju Adegboyega Adefarati as the candidate of the party and ordered for fresh election within seven days. Consequently, the National secretariat of the party in a letter to the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) fixed another primary election for Iwaro-Oka in Akoko Southwest Local Government Area. But members of the party who stormed the party secretariat alleged manipulation of the delegates to be used for the primary election fixedforOctober25. Theysaid since delegates were elected before the botched primary, the same delegates should be used for the rerun primary election.

Leaders of the protesters, Mr Olakunle Oyegoke and Alhaji Alonge Abubakar, alleged that the leadership of the party wanted to impose new set of delegates to be used for the rerun primary in the federal constituency. Oyegoke, who spoke on behalf of the protesters, said there was no primary election that produced the candidacy of Adefarati and that was the reason for the decision of the High Court. His words: “There are about four cases in court, the other cases in court are still continuing and we are still expecting judgment to be given in respect of other cases in court.

The prayers of the four cases in court are different, one has been heard andwearestillexpectingthat the others will also pass judgment. “There is an abnormal situation affecting the federal constituency, and we want the whole world to know the illegality beingperpetrated in ourconstituency. Thepartyis seriously derailing which, of course, contravenes the electoral act and process. “We mobilised to protest this abnormality. The form is said to be obtained between October 18 and 20th. Nobody to collect forms, no bank to pay to, nobody is doing anything in respect to collection and the day is far spent. We have been calling the state chairman of the party, but he is not picking his calls. “We have contacted the national secretariat, but they claimed ignorance of the development in the constituency.”

 

