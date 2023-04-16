Rerun: Umana Losses As APC Wins Abak Fed Constituency Poll

The candidate of the All Progressives Party (APC), Mr Clement Jimbo has won the Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency supplementary elections in Akwa Ibom State.

Jumbo polled 22, 225 votes to defeat the incumbent member, Mr Aniekan Umanah of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 20,793 votes.

Speaking following his announcement as the winner of the election, amidst widespread jubilation in the area, Jimbo assured the people of better days.

“Never allow anybody to look down on your days of little beginning. A journey of a thousand miles begins with a step. We took that step some years ago, and today it has culminated in a very great victory.

“And I have good news for you, this is just the beginning of greater things to come and you will be alive to witness those greater things.

“I am very delighted. This is just the beginning of a continuous celebration. We are hoping to hold a Thanksgiving to appreciate God and every critical stakeholder of the party who has made this day so.

“Keep your eyes open, keep your ears open because from today henceforth, you are going to experience greater things in this constituency.

“By the grace of God, many of our youths have been bastardised, reduced, abused, for them to activate their potential, God will use us to upgrade their standard a d your status.

“The one that did not have a job will have a job, the one that couldn’t go to school because of lack of school fees will go,” he stated.