Politics

Rerun: Umana Losses As APC Wins Abak Fed Constituency Poll

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comment(0)

The candidate of the All Progressives Party (APC), Mr Clement Jimbo has won the Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency supplementary elections in Akwa Ibom State.

Jumbo polled 22, 225 votes to defeat the incumbent member, Mr Aniekan Umanah of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 20,793 votes.

Speaking following his announcement as the winner of the election, amidst widespread jubilation in the area, Jimbo assured the people of better days.

“Never allow anybody to look down on your days of little beginning. A journey of a thousand miles begins with a step. We took that step some years ago, and today it has culminated in a very great victory.

“And I have good news for you, this is just the beginning of greater things to come and you will be alive to witness those greater things.

“I am very delighted. This is just the beginning of a continuous celebration. We are hoping to hold a Thanksgiving to appreciate God and every critical stakeholder of the party who has made this day so.

“Keep your eyes open, keep your ears open because from today henceforth, you are going to experience greater things in this constituency.

“By the grace of God, many of our youths have been bastardised, reduced, abused, for them to activate their potential, God will use us to upgrade their standard a d your status.

“The one that did not have a job will have a job, the one that couldn’t go to school because of lack of school fees will go,” he stated.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Politics

There’s no political will to overcome insecurity in Nigeria – Odoh

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA

Prof. Bernard Odoh is a former Secretary to Ebonyi State Government (SSG) and 2019 All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in the state. In this interview, he shares his views on insecurity in South-East and Nigeria, the restructuring debate and the clamour for president of Igbo extraction, among other issues. UCHENNA INYA reports Why is […]
Politics

Abia North: Appraising Kalu’s two years in the Senate

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

Igbeaku Orji reports on the achievements of the senator representing Abia North Senatorial District of Abia State and Chief Whip of the National Assembly, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, in his first two years in the upper legislative chamber The 9th Senate, in which the Abia North Senator, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, is the Chief Whip, […]
Politics

E-transmission of election results: Still a long wait

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

NASS dashes hope of e-transmission of election results   FELIX NWANERI writes on the National Assembly’s rejection of the proposal for electronic transmission of election results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which many believe will boost the confidence of voters in the electoral process as well as make the peoples votes count Nigeria […]

Leave a Comment