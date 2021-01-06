News Top Stories

Rescind hike in power tariff, PDP tells FG

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Federal Government to rescind the hike in electricity tariff. The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the 100 per cent hike from N2 to N4 per kwhr, as announced by the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), as insensitive, antipeople and will worsen the economic hardship being faced by Nigerians at this time.

PDP argued that the reasons adduced by NERC were not enough to warrant such an increase, especially at the time Nigerians are looking up to government for economic recovery programmes and packages. It urged APC and its government to note that such electricity tariff hike, at this critical time, “will bear more pressure on homes and businesses, impact negatively on our national productivity and make life more unbearable, particularly at this period of insufferable economic recession.

“What our nation needs at this point are positive policies that will encourage Nigerians in their productive endeavours and cushion the hardship they face on a daily basis instead of wicked policies that will only worsen their situation.

“It is imperative for the Federal Government to note that Nigerians are already weighed down by high costs and weak purchasing powers and, as such, should not be further burdened with high electricity costs. “Our party, therefore, asks President Buhari to immediately review the hike and make further consultations on more affordable ways to meet the power need of the nation instead of this resort to tariff hike.”

