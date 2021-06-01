News

Rescue 200 kidnapped students in Niger, Buhari tells security agencies

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged security and intelligence agencies to rescue the abducted 200 students of an Islamic school in Niger State.

 

According to a statement made available to journalists yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President, who received briefing on the latest incident of school kidnapping, condemned as unfortunate, the kidnapping of children from schools.

He urged the agencies involved in the rescue operation to do their best in securing the students release.

 

He also directed that the concerned government agencies to extend possible support to the families of the kidnapped children

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Dantata donates N100m for renovation of school

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir KANO

A philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, has donated N100 million to Government Girls College (GGC), Dala, for the renovation of the school.   The donation was made during the 60th anniversary of the college held at its auditorium and organised by the Dala Old Girls Alumni Association (DOGAA) in Kano.   The business mogul, Alhaji […]
News

Tinubu donates N50m to victims of Katsina market fire

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced a donation of N50million to victims of Katsina Central Market Fire disaster. Tinubu, who made the announcement yesterday during a condolence visit to the Katsina State government and victims of the fire disaster, was received […]
News

YYF faults quit order on Igbo in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A pan-Yoruba sociocultural group, Yoruba Youth Forum (YYF) has condemned an offensive video by one Adeyinka Grandson who threatened to instigate killing of Ndigbo unless they quit Lagos, saying it was not complicit in the alleged viral video as being insinuated.   The group in a statement by its President-General, Comrade Abiodun Bolarinwa condemned the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica