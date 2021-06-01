Rescue 200 kidnapped students in Niger, Buhari tells security agencies

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged security and intelligence agencies to rescue the abducted 200 students of an Islamic school in Niger State.

According to a statement made available to journalists yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President, who received briefing on the latest incident of school kidnapping, condemned as unfortunate, the kidnapping of children from schools.

He urged the agencies involved in the rescue operation to do their best in securing the students release.

He also directed that the concerned government agencies to extend possible support to the families of the kidnapped children

