Rescue Kaduna train abductees from terrorists now, Reps tell Buhari

The House of Representatives has told the Federal Government to set up an inter-agency panel to coordinate efforts for the release of citizens being held by terrorists across the country. The call was made following the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance by brought by Bamidele Salam and 10 others. The inter-agency body is expected to also offer help to families of kidnapped persons in accordance with best global practices. The lawmakers urged Buhari to do all within his powers to expedite action to secure the release of the remaining Nigerians kidnapped in the train, and all other Nigerians held in hostage by bandits and terrorists across the country.

T he abductors of the Kaduna-Abuja-bound train passengers over the weekend released 11 out of the remaining 51 persons held hostage. However, the motion was unanimously adopted. While presenting the motion, Salam cited Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), saying “the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government”. He added: “In the last 10 years, terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other forms of violent crimes have become a raging security epidemic in different parts of the country.’

