Rescue Nigerians from terrorism via State Police – Ekweremadu tasks FG

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has urged the Federal Government to rescue Nigerians from worsening insecurity by prioritising the decentralisation of policing, starting with State Police in the New Year.

 

Ekweremadu made the call in his New Year message to Nigerians, saying that the much needed development, good governance, and credible 2023 elections would rely overwhelmingly on security of lives and property of Nigerians.

 

He regretted that a vast nation like Nigeria that should thrive on the strengths of agriculture and industrialisation, was being overrun by multifarious criminal cartels, which had  been exploiting the country’s hugely unpoliced territories.

 

The lawmaker noted that whereas more political leaders were coming to terms with the imperativeness of State Police, the political will was still gravely lacking.

 

He said: “The primary purpose of government is the security of the lives and properties of citizens without which other promises of democracy, including good governance, credible elections, and development will remain in abeyance.

 

“Unfortunately, 2021 will be remembered as the year that various criminal gangs, once again, took advantage of our largely un-policed and under-policed spaces to inflict tears, sorrows, and blood as they continue to terrorise, abduct, raid, tax, and kill hapless citizens.

 

