Rescued from kidnap syndicate

In Ebonyi State, three more children would have also been missing but for divine providence which led to their rescue and arrest of a syndicate said to have been kidnapping children in different parts of the state. UCHENNA INYA reports from Abakaliki

Toochukwu Eze, 5, and Wisdom Eze, 4, had gone to buy biscuits in a shop in their Igbudu community, Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State when they met some persons that are not from the area on the road. The strangers were with biscuits, asked the children to come to them and have the biscuits.

The children met them but the persons that called them didn’t give them the biscuits. Instead, they carried Toochukwu and Wisdom, put them on a standby motorcycle and zoomed off. They landed in Abakaliki, the state capital and boarded a tricycle.

The tricycle operator was Ogwogu Chidi Nwuzor. They got to a point, Nkaliki, in the metropolis when Nwuzor started suspecting his passengers, especially the way Toochukwu and Wisdom were looking very dirty and stopped. The tricycle operator started asking the passengers some questions about the children they were carrying.

He didn’t get satisfactory answer and immediately contacted policemen, who landed there. The policemen arrested the passengers and took them to police headquarters, Abakaliki, where it was discovered that the people arrested, kidnapped Toochukwu and Wisdom from their Ikwo residence and are responsible for missing of some children in the state.

The police probed further and discovered that the suspects are operating a baby factory with some other persons who have not been arrested. Those arrested would have been paraded but the police said they will not be paraded neither will their names and places of origin be made public until they arrest those that have not been arrested.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, stated this while handing over Toochukwu and Wisdom to their parents on Friday last week. Odah said: “The partnership between the police and the residents of Ebonyi State paid off.

Somewhere around Nkaliki, we received a normal call that something was happening and on reaching there, we saw two children who were kidnapped by a woman and a man. Thank God we were able to arrest them and brought the victims to the station. “The security network of this state is very tight. We are in good synergy with members of the public. They have never seen any suspicious face and kept quiet.

They have been doing that and yesterday it paid off. Those child traffickers who have been stealing children from one place to another were arrested in Ebonyi. So, we have busted child stealing syndicate; we have recovered two children and not just that two children that were stolen by the syndicate. About two weeks ago, one of the children they also stole identified one of the syndicate members, a woman. The same woman- when the girl identified the woman, she said she was fair in complexion and we insisted that she is not the only fair person in the society.

The girl then said the woman has a wound in her hand that was fresh as at the time they were kidnapped. Lo and behold, we saw the wound at the same spot the girl told us. “So far, this syndicate has kidnapped four children; three have been recovered and one is yet to be recovered.

Police is still investigating the matter to uncover more of their heinous activities. These two were said to have gone to buy biscuits. On their way going, they saw this dubious group and they used biscuits to entice them and the children came close to them.

Instead of them to give the biscuits to the children, they put them inside motorcycle and zoomed off. “It was a tricycle operator that saw them and saw how dirty the children were looking and became surprised on the way the children were looking and started asking the kidnappers questions.

The explanation was not clear and the tricycle operator started calling the police. Just like play, we went to that place and it was actually true that these people are syndicate who have been kidnapping children from Ebonyi. “The woman among this syndicate said let’s go to Ikwo where they are fighting to take children from them. One of them, a male, said they were sure that they must get children from Ikwo because of the situation in that area and they went to place. They divided themselves into two and kidnapped some children there but luck ran out on them and they are in our net now”.

Mother of the children, Mrs. Uche Eze, said she became worried when she didn’t see Toochukwu and Wisdom and began to search for them but to no avail. She explained that after searching for the children in every nooks and cranny and didn’t see them, she became devastated as according to her, she had concluded that they are no more alive. She said: “These my two children were sent to buy biscuits and that was how I saw them last. I started looking for them everywhere. I informed my co-wife. I then called my husband and told him that our children are missing. I was devastated and I started looking for them in tears. I was moving from one village to another looking for my children but God showed that he is God and sent someone, a tricycle operator, whom he used and ensured that these my children were rescued from the evil ones. “I didn’t have hope that these my children will be alive.

I had lost hope of seeing them let alone being alive because I searched for them everywhere and I couldn’t see them. I thank God, the tricycle operator and the police that God used as instruments for the recovery of these my children”. Sopuruchukwu Ugbo, an 8-year-old girl was another victim of the syndicate. She was also kidnapped alongside her younger brother, who has not been seen till now. The Primary 4 girl was kidnapped at Nwezenyi, Izzi Local Government Area of the state by the group and taken to Enugu where she was abandoned by the suspects following her threat to report her kidnap to her parents. It was a woman in Enugu where she was abandoned by the syndicate that saw the girl wandering alone, interrogated her and handed her over to the police.

“I was going to Nwezenyi with my brother when the woman came and said that my mother said she should buy something for us to eat. I said I was not going anywhere. She used her handkerchief on me and I stopped talking. She went and met with a man called Gwogwo.

After discussing with him, she took us away. We entered Keke to Onuebonyi and we entered a car to Enugu where we slept. But in the morning, I did not see the woman and my brother again. I don’t know where my brother is. My brother’s name is Ugbo Enyichukwu. “The woman has a wound on her arm. So, immediately, I saw her yesterday, I recognized her.

It was a lady called Chinaza that called my mother”, she said. Ogwogu Chidi Nwuzor, who rescued Toochukwu and Wisdom, said: “God used me to rescue these two little children from the kidnappers today. One gave his name as Wisdom whereas the other has not been able to speak. “As I was driving along Nkwagu-Afikpo road, I saw some people standing beside the road where their keke broke down and they called me to convey them to a park where they can board a bus to Enugu which I agreed. “But the appearance of those children made me to probe into their journey.

When I asked why they were taking those tattered and undressed children to Enugu, the woman narrated that it was out of the maltreatment resulting from inter communal conflict between Izzi and Ikwo. She said that their father was from Ikwo and their mother from Izzi who happens to be her sister.

“I didn’t stop. I kept asking, to the extent that I told them I was a security man and that terrified them. They couldn’t reach park again but dropped at Nkaliki junction. But due to their suspicious movement, I followed them up when they diverted their way. I alerted neighbours and police and interrogation ensued. Lo and behold, those children were kidnapped by them”.

