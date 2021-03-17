Rescued OOU students reunite with family members

The Ogun State government, on Wednesday, handed over the two students of the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ayetoro Campus, rescued from kidnappers, to their parents.

The duo of Abiola Oyefule and Precious Adeyemo, who were brought to the Governor’s Office, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta by a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, were later handed over to their respective parents by the state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker.

The students were on Sunday night abducted by gunmen in front of their hostel in Igbole Aibo Area of Ayetoro, Yewa North Local Government Area of the state.

They were, however, rescued from their abductors on Tuesday night by the operatives of the Ogun State Police Command.

Briefing journalists on the incident, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Waheed Odusile said, the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, had directed that security be beefed up around educational institutions in the state.

He disclosed that the governor had activated security apparatus in the state to ensure the abducted students were released within 48 hours of the capture.

Odusile, however, said that no ransom was paid to the kidnappers in order to secure the release of the students.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Health, Tomi Coker said the students have undergone medical check ups, noting they were certified to be mentally and psychologically stable.

In his remark, Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Abayomi Arigbabu, disclosed that the state government had set up a 21-man committee on how to improve security situation in educational institutions.

Meanwhile, journalists were barred from asking questions from the rescued students, while their parents declined comments.

