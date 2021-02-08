News

Rescuers search for 125 missing after glacier burst in Indian Himalayas

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Many believed trapped in tunnel

Hundreds of military personnel were deployed in the Indian Himalayas on Monday to help find at least 125 people unaccounted for after a part of a glacier broke away, setting off a torrent of water, rock and dust down a mountain valley.
Sunday’s violent surge swept away a small hydro electric project called Rishiganga and damaged a bigger one further downstream, reports Reuters.
Most of the missing were people working on the two projects, one of the many the government has been building deep in the mountains of Uttarakhand state as part of a development push.
Rescue workers were focused on a 2.5 km (1.5 miles) long tunnel where workers were believed trapped.
Vivek Pandey, a spokesman of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force, said 30-35 workers were believed to be inside the tunnel and that rescuers were trying to open its mouth and get inside.
There had been no voice contact yet with anyone in the tunnel, another official said.
On Sunday 12 people were rescued from another tunnel.
Videos on social media showed water surging through a small dam site, washing away construction equipment and bringing down small bridges.
“Everything was swept away, people, cattle and trees,” Sangram Singh Rawat, a former village council member of Raini, the site closest to the glacier, told local media.
Some 400 soldiers have been deployed to the site in the remote mountains, state authorities said.
“We expect to carry on operations for the next 24 to 48 hours, ” said Satya Pradhan, the chief of the National Disaster Response Force.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

No face mask, no boarding of flights – IATA

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has appealed to all travelerstowear facecovering during the travel journey for the safetyof all passengers and crew during COVID-19.   Wearing face coverings, according to the clearing house for global airlines is a key recommendation of the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) guidance for safe operations during the pandemic, […]
News

COVID-19: Medical experts uneasy over resumption of flights

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Insist risk of transmission high   Against the background that the Federal Government has announced the resumption schedule for domestic flight operations in Nigeria, a medical expert has urged governments to adopt measures that would lower the risk of passengers becoming infected with coronavirus during the period of their flights.   The President of the […]
News

Ukpo community demands police apology over alleged torture, embarrassment of royal cabinet member

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor NNEWI

Chiefs of the Ukpo royal cabinet in Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra; with youths of the community, numbering over 300, yesterday, took to the streets to demand an unreserved apology from the Zone 13 Police Command over an alleged torture and embarrassment of their illustrious son, Ichie Izuchukwu Nwabueze.   The Zone 13 Police […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica