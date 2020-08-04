Rescuing child education in COVID-19 era

The coronavirus pandemic is revolutionizing digital and online education globally, but kids in rural and underserved communities are being left behind. DEBORAH OCHENI reports

Since the outbreak of coronavirus in Nigeria and the shutdown of schools nationwide, many Nigerians have been worried about the future of the children. Parents, teachers and pupils have all been worried about the future of education in the country.

While children in some of the elite private schools are lucky enough to have continued their lessons and examinations online, children in public schools, particularly in the rural areas have been abandoned to their fate.

Last week, the Federal Government gave approval for students in graduating classes in secondary schools throughout the country to resume academic activities as from August 4, 2020. In the same vein, the West African Senior Secondary Schools Examination (WASSCE) conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), has been scheduled to commence on August 17, 2020.

The two weeks interval between resumption and examinations is designed to enable the students a window of opportunity to do some revision in preparation for the examinations. As far as many Nigerians are concerned, this partial opening of the schools has not resolved the very many challenges facing education in the country.

The global pandemic has shown that schools must go digital if they must cope with future challenges. However, the reality is that many children in public schools would continue to lag behind because they and their schools are not equipped to adapt to the new methods of teaching learning.

The proprietor, Dayspring Royal Academy, Efa Okokong, expressed dismay at the prolonged shutdown of the schools, saying it would affect the education of pupils on the long run.

Okokong has therefore called on the Federal Government to do something fast concerning lockdown of schools as education is the future of any nation and the children are the future. “I am afraid for the future of Nigeria if we continue like this in the name of COVID-19. I know the fear is for public schools because private school can maintain the social distancing rule and other safety measures.

Government schools are the major reason for the lockdown because if every sector with crowd such as churches, government offices and market have resumed, I don’t see any reason why schools have not resumed. Markets are clustered with no control, yet schools that can be controlled are not open. I don’t think it’s very rational to lockdown schools as the future of the nation is threatened,” he said.

“Aside academic activities, this is also an opportunity for parents to allow their children acquire skills especially the teenagers, even children from age four can learn musical instruments because music helps in building children mentally. I will advise parents to look for other means of engaging their wards rather than keeping them with unqualified teachers.”

Okokong said. He however noted that his school have been reaching out to their pupils through online teachings to ensure that children don’t miss out much. Although few parents are able to participate in the online teaching due to lack of access to gadget and network connectivity while others hire private lesson teachers for their wards.

Speaking on the effect of the lockdown on children, he said children staying at home for that long was detrimental to their academic zeal, especially for children of low class citizen whose parents are not financially buoyant to afford home lesson teachers as they are now very expensive.

Such children tend to forget what they have learnt so far and that will pull them down academically. On teacher’s welfare, he said they can’t afford to pay teachers hence pupils are not paying but they however link teachers to parents directly for home lesson engagements .

He, however, blamed the issue of teenagers getting unwanted pregnancies on parents who are careless with their parental obligations. Okokong said that without disciplinary measures in place to check the activities of children and know the kind of friends they keep, the vices of teenagers getting pregnant will shoot up.

“But in order to help contain that, parents should engage their children and ensure they know who these children spend time with and what they do. For instance, we had a case of a young girl who went out with mature male friends without the consent of the parents; the parents could not reach her for weeks.

That is as a result of idleness because the girl is academically sound. If school is to be on, she should have been busy preparing for her examinations by now,” he said. Some parents, who spoke to Inside Abuja, recounted the losses that their children have experienced, adding that it has not been easy keeping children at home.

Moses Ekoja, father of three children, said it has not been easy taking care of the children throughout the lockdown.

“My children have been at home for so long. I know they have missed a lot academically because play is the order of the day. In order for them to be academically engaged, I enrolled them in a lesson organized by our church members and I don’t have control over what they are being thought but believe you me, the standard is nowhere close to what they should have learnt in school and we are paying.

Since the pandemic has come to stay, it is better the Federal Government to open up schools, so that the future of the children will not be affected,” Ekoja said. Following the prolonged lockdown of the school and repeated postponement of the resumption date, some business minded teachers, both qualified and unqualified have taken to opening of lesson centres as a viable mean of making an ends meet.

They lamented that since private schools don’t pay their teachers’ salaries, the only option left was for them to find an alternative. “Home lesson have become the order of the day and parents are patronizing them especially the low class who might not have access to zoom and other online teaching aids. Many parents are worried about keeping their children at home doing nothing.

Some parents will even see it as an opportunity to allow the children go out and mingle with other children.

“Sometimes, teacher will gather up to 20 or 30 children from different classes in a class and teach them for two hours so. I wonder how such teacher will be able to teach children what they need to know. It’s not possible and sometimes, it’s a waste of time because no value has been added and some don’t even use curriculum to teach.

Most of the teachers who do that are not qualified, neither are they experienced but just using it to make ends meet. In my neighborhood, I heard a teacher gathering children to teach them with archaic methodology,”Ekoja said.

