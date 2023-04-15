News

Research Competition: Bandele commends Anchor Varsity team over feat

Vice Chancellor Anchor University, Lagos, Prof. Samuel Bandele has commended the institution’s team which came top in the undergraduate category in the Science and Technology Research Competition organised by Lagos State Science Research and Innovation Council (LASRIC). Bandele, who commended the trio of Samuel Oluwatosin Olabisi (200 Level), Prisca Feyikemi Osasona (200 Level), and Christian Udoh (400 Level) all from Physics/ Electronic Department, said they had brought honour to the institution with this feat through dint of hard work and commitment to studies. He said: “”I am proud of my students for showing their stuff in this competition. It is my joy that these young scholars have been able to live up to the expectations of the school management.

It is obvious that the school has impacted them tremendously. There is no doubt; more awards are still in the kitty as they participate in future competitions.” For their efforts, they were rewarded with the sum of N800, 000 and a lap top each. Besides, he said that their students were wellgroomed to become leaders and captains of industries in their respective fields in all endeavors as the ivory tower is blessed with seasoned lecturers who have impacted the students positively saying the result was evident in the performance of the students in the recently concluded competition. Furthermore, he commended the efforts of the lecturer Dr. Victor Nwankwo, who prepared them for the competition saying he is one of the finest lecturers in their department.

