News

Research: FG doles N500m to Nigerian universities

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

The Federal Government through the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has committed over N500 million to the Nigerian universities and other tertiary institutions across the country to facilitate research and innovations to promote developments  in the Nigerian telecommunications industry.

 

Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta, who disclosed this at a two-day Regional Roundtable with Academia, Industry and other stakeholders, which ended in Kano State, at the weekend, said the funds had been committed to research grants to universities and tertiary institutions, including professorial chairs  in the universities in salient areas to drive technology development.

Danbatta said the Commission was now focused on supporting the academia in the commercialisation of the prototypes from these innovative researches as this is relevant to the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy’s policy towards achieving indigenous technology for sustainable development of our country.

He said the roundtable organised by the Commission was to provide the necessary platform to support the commercialisation of locally- developed telecommunications innovations which NCC has been sponsoring.

“The Commission collaborates with the Academia in maximising the contributions of tertiary institutions to innovations and sustainable development of the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry as finance is needed to drive possible success of these endeavours,”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

UK summons French ambassador amid fishing row

Posted on Author Reporter

  The UK has condemned “unjustified” threats from France and summoned the country’s ambassador in an escalating row over post-Brexit fishing rights. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is calling for talks later, asking Catherine Colonna to explain “disappointing and disproportionate threats”. A British trawler was seized by France and another fined during checks off Le Havre […]
News

A’Ibom govt upgrades Ikot-Ekpene General Hospital

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

The dream of an improved healthcare delivery system for the people of Ikot Ekpene in Ikot-Ekpene Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State has finally been realised with the inauguration of the state-of-the-art secondary hospital and referral centre for the area. The state government had last year commenced an intervention project in rehabilitating the 117-yearold […]
News

Illegal duty: Two policemen dismissed in Delta State

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Two policemen, Sgts Felix Ebikabowei and Ndubuisi Abazie, who embarked on illegal duty in Delta state, were yesterday dismissed by the police authorities. They were found guilty of assaulting a tricycle (Keke) rider, one Broderick Omesan, while on the illegal duty in Warri axis of the state. The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica