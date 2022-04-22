Research institutions induct Onu most Labour-friendly Minister

The Academic Staff Union of Research Institutions (ASURI), yesterday in Abuja, honoured the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, by inducting him into the ASURI Hall of Fame. ASURI inducted Onu at the venue of a one-day sensitisation of staff of the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation on the full implementation of Presidential Executive Order No.5. Performing the induction on behalf of the Union, Secretary General of ASURI, Dr. Theophilus Ndubuaku, noted that Onu was the first Nigerian to be inducted into the ASURI Hall of Fame, for his out standing and impactful performance in the areas of research, Innovation and development. He also explained that the Hall of Fame was established by ASURI, to keep records and induct people who had been instrumental to strengthening the Union, by making remarkable impacts on the activities and struggles of the union.

